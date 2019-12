Friday, 22 November 2019 - 12:15

Travel ban on former Secretary to the President Lalith Weerathinga lifted.

The Court of Appeal decided today to lift the current travel ban on former secretary to the President Lalith Weeratunga until March 13th next year.

The case against Weeratunga was taken before Justices Deepali Wijesundera and Ruwan Fernando.