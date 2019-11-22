Friday, 22 November 2019 - 14:56

Korean Language Proficiency Examination Results for 2019 released

The final results of the Korean Language Proficiency Examination for the year 2019 has been released today (22).



The examination commenced on 28th May 2019 and it was held until the 8th October 2019 covering



the areas of Manufacturing, Construction and Fisheries.



3319 candidates who sat for the examination and the Foreign Employment Bureau states that 2411 persons have passed the examination.



The results of the Korean Language Proficiency Examination were scheduled to be released on the 29th of this month.



The announcement further states that the institution has taken steps to release the results before the announced date.



Employment opportunities are provided to Sri Lankans based on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) the Korean government has signed with the Sri Lankan government.



The Korean Language Proficiency Examination is conducted by the Korean Human Resources Department.