Angulana+fire+completely+quenched

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 14:28

The fire which erupted in a four-storey building which stored chemical on the Moratuwa-Angulana road has been completely quenched.



The fire broke out this morning at a company storing chemicals including thinner.

15 fire trucks from the Dehiwala and Colombo Municipal Councils and the help of the Air Force Base in Ratmalana was obtained to quench the fire.



The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed. A senior police officer of the Moratuwa police stated that the government analyst is due to conduct an investigation into the fire.

A senior officer of the Moratuwa Police stated that due to the extreme heat in the building that was on fire, the investigations will be conducted tomorrow.