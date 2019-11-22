A+protest+in+front+of+Siri+Kotha+demanding+Ranil+to+quit+party+Leadership

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 12:56

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says in his Twitter account that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assured him to prevent any harassment to UNP supporters after the election.

Meanwhile, addressing his party supporters at Sirikotha this morning, former prime minister Wickremesinghe requested them to work together to march forward under a new UNP.

At the same time, a retired disabled soldier staged a sit-in-protest in front Sirikotha before the former prime minister arrived there to meet his supporters this morning.

The disabled soldier demanded that Ranil steps down from the party leadership allowing MP Sajith Premadasa to take over.