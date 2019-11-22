SLFP+appoints+committee+to+look+into+vacancies+for+district+organisers+

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 14:27

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party has appointed a committee to fill vacancies for district organizers and to review the electoral organizers.



Chairman of the committee Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa stated that a decision was made yesterday at the central committee meeting chaired by the former President Maithripala Sirisena.

They have also agreed to contest the forthcoming General Elections with the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna.

Parliamentarian A.H.M. Fowzie stated that he will file a case in courts challenging the decisions to expel him from the SLFP.

The decision to expel MP A.H.M. Fowzie from the party was taken by the central committee at the meeting held yesterday following a disciplinary inquiry held against him.

The General Secretary of the SLFP Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that the decision will be communicated to the Chairman of the Elections Commission and the Secretary General of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Secretary general of parliament said that when a member is expelled from the party and the parliament seat is abolished, it can be challenged in court.



He said that it will take about a month.