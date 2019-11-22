Parliamentary+seats+on+seniority

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 13:36

The Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando stated that with the new government being appointed the seats in the Parliament would be adjusted according to seniority.

He said that seats will be allocated to the government after the cabinet ministers are appointed.

Meanwhile, Minister Dullas Alahapperuma stated that the appointment of the Leader of the House and chief Government Whip of Parliament will be decided at the next Parliamentary Group Meeting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, political sources of the UNP stated that appointment of Chief Organizer of the Opposition will be made after resolving the crisis of the post of the Opposition Leader.

A letter was sent to the Speaker asking him to appoint the UNP leader and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Leader of the Opposition by the UNP General Secretary MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam yesterday.

A letter was also sent to the Speaker yesterday requesting the appointment of Sajith Premadasa as the Leader of the Opposition with the signature of 45 UNP MPs.



The next Session of Parliament is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3rd.