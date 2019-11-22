Water+cut+in+several+parts+of+Gampaha+on+Sunday+

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 14:27

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply to several areas in the Gampaha District will be suspended for 24 hours from 8 am on Sunday due to a repair work on the Kelani River Right Bank Project.

Water will be restricted to Katunayake – Seedewa, Jaela Municipal Council, part of Mabola Municipal Council- Wattala which is a part of Mabola.

Also, water will be restricted to Welisara, Kerawalapitiya, Dikowita, Matagoda, Bopitiya, Uswetakeiyawa, Ragama, Walpola, Batuwatta, Bulugahagoda, Horape, Prison Road, Kurukulawa, Polgahahena, Jayasirigama and Boys town belonging to the Jaela and Wattala Pradeshiya Sabhas.