Friday, 22 November 2019 - 16:36

Three persons including a woman from the same family have been hospitalized after consuming mushrooms.

It is said that the mushrooms had been plucked from a nearby jungle yesterday morning and prepared as a dish

They were later diagnosed with vomiting and fainting and were admitted to the Meegahakiula District Hospital.



Two men, aged 45 and 75, were admitted to the hospital with a 69-year-old woman.