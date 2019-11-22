Several ministers to commence work (Photos)

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 16:37

Several new ministers who took oaths today have started work

Accordingly, Mr. Nimal Siripala, who was sworn in as the Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Law Reforms, officially resumed his duties at the Ministry.

In addition, S.M. Chandrasena who was sworn in as the Minister of Environment and Wildlife Resources, Land and land development and Mahinda Amaraweera, who was sworn in as the Minister of Passenger Transport Management, Power and Energy, commenced their duties today.

Similarly, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, who was sworn in as the Minister of Women and Child Affairs and Social Security, Health and Indigenous Medicine, also commenced her duties.

Minister Johnston Fernando assumed duties as the Minister of Highways this afternoon.







