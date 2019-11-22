President+and+Prime+Minster+pays+last+respects+to+late+Prime+Minister+D.M.+Jayaratne

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 16:50

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa paid his last respects to the late Prime Minister D.M. Jayaratne. This was when the remains were brought into the Parliament premises this afternoon to pay their respects.The former Prime Minister's remains were placed in the Parliamentary Complex till 3 pm and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa paid his last respects to the body.Hiru correspondent stated that Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe were also present.Former Prime Minister D.M. Jayaratne’s body was taken back to his home after he was provided with state honors.The funeral will take place tomorrow at the Haleiyadda grounds in Doluwa, Gampola with state honours.