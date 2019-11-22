Friday, 22 November 2019 - 16:45

US Ambassador in Sri Lanka Alaina Teplitz and Japanese Ambassador Sugiyama Akira met President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa today.

The president’s media unit stated that the Embassy's Deputy Chief of Staff Martin Kelly and Political Operations Chief Anthony Renzulli were also present at the meeting with the US Ambassador.



The two parties had a friendly conversation.



Meanwhile, the Japanese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Sugiyama Akira also had a discussion with the President at the Presidential Secretariat today.



The Deputy Head of the Japanese Embassy in Sri Lanka Toshihiro Kitamura and Deputy Secretary Takeshi Osaki were also present at this meeting.



