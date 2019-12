Friday, 22 November 2019 - 16:43

Acting ASP in Chilaw arrested by bribery commission

Acting ASP in Chilaw has been arrested by the Bribery Commission for allegedly accepting a bribe of 200 thousand rupees.



Our correspondent stated that he had demanded a bribe from the owner of a Hindu temple in the Munneswaram area in Chilaw.



He was arrested while trying to obtain 190 thousand rupees in cash.