Friday, 22 November 2019 - 18:10

A man arrested for with pornographic CDs

A suspect has been arrested in Mallippuwa area with 1550 pornographic CDs.



Our correspondent stated that the CDs were being transported in a vehicle from Colombo to Welimada via Hatton.



The officers of the Hatton Division's Anti-Corruption Unit seized the stock of obscene CDs during an emergency inspection conducted in the Mallippuwa area this afternoon.



It has been revealed that the 45-year-old suspect who was arrested has been engaged in selling these CDs to several major cities including Welimada.



The man is to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate's Court.