Friday, 22 November 2019 - 18:51

Several Ministers assume duties today

1,824

Views

Several ministers who were sworn in this morning have assumed duties in their portfolios later.



Accordingly, Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Law Reforms Nimal Siripala de Silva, Environment, Wildlife Resources, Land and Land Development Minister SM Chandrasena, Transport Management, Power and Energy Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, Women and Children Affairs and Social Security, Health and Indigenous Medicine Minister Pavitra Wanniarachchi and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando assumed duties in their portfolios today.