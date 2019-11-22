Friday, 22 November 2019 - 18:52

Ranil replies to allegations levelled by Sajith Faction

UNP leader and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that he rejects the allegations which claim that he weakens the victory of Sajith Premadasa.



He was addressing a media conference held at Sirikotha today.



Meanwhile, the retired disabled soldier who staged a sit-in-protest in front Sirikotha is still continuing his agitation.



The disabled soldier demanded that Ranil step down from the party leadership allowing MP Sajith Premadasa to take over.



The disabled soldier told our news team that Sirikotha authorities are influencing him to withdraw from the protest.