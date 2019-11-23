Trump+suggests+he+may+not+sign+Hong+Kong+rights+bill

Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 6:44

US President Donald Trump yesterday, stopped short of saying he will sign legislation supporting the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement that has cast a shadow over his efforts to cinch a trade deal with Beijing.

Six weeks after it was announced, the "phase one" bargain between Washington and Beijing appears no closer to becoming a reality as both sides claim they are prepared to hold out for better terms.

In Beijing on Friday, President Xi Jinping said China wants a deal but is "not afraid" to "fight back" if necessary.

Trump's riposte came several hours later in a freewheeling live dial-in to Fox News in which he told on-air hosts the deal was "potentially very close" but that Xi was under greater pressure to strike a bargain