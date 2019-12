Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 8:22

The skulls of nine members of a Sri Lankan tribe have been returned to their descendents by the University of Edinburgh.

Experts say the bones are the ancestral remains of the Vedda people and may be more than 200 years old.

They have been part of the university's anatomical collection since being acquired at least a century ago.

The skulls were presented to Vedda chief Uruwarige Wannila Aththo at a ceremony in the university's Playfair library.