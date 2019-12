Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 8:21

A special discussion was held yesterday under the patronage of Defence Secretary retired Major General Kamal Gunarathna regarding handling traffic in Colombo and other main cities.

Acting IGP C D Wickramarathna and Officers of the Traffic Police were present at the meeting.

The Defence Secretary had given out instructions to take immediate steps to reduce traffic.

He also met with Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva as well as Officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau.