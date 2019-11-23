Russian President Putin congratulates President Gotabhaya - Pledges support for regional security

Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 8:18

President of Russia Vladimir Putin in a statement has congratulated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on winning the recent elections.

Commenting on the President’s victory, President Putin in a statement said that “it definitely meets the fundamental interests of our people and is in line with strengthening the regional stability and security.”

President Putin also said that the Russian-Sri Lankan relations are of traditionally friendly nature.

He also wished President Gotabaya success, good health and prosperity.