Two Suspect arrested while transporting Kerala Ganja

2 persons have been arrested in the Manthei area along with 200 Kilograms of Kerala Ganja from Mannar to Colombo.



Police Media Spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the 2 suspects aged 40 were arrested after searching a cab.