Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 12:31

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa visit Kandy today where he worshipped the Sri Dalada Maligawa.

He was welcomed by the Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa, Pradeep Nilanga Dela.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa called on the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu chapter Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera.