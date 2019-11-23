Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 12:05

Another 30 Million Rupees worth heroin found from Rajagiriya

2 suspects were arrested in Welikada, Rajagiriya yesterday with a stock of heroin and another suspect has been arrested in connection to this incident.



The police narcotic bureau apprehended a man and a woman transporting 2.24 kilograms of heroin in a motorbike following a tipoff received.



Police said that following further questioning another female suspect was arrested at an inn.



Police has recovered 11.662 kilograms of heroin which were under her possession.



The female suspects are 28 and 31 year old residents of Gandara in Hikkaduwa while the male suspect is a 25 year old resident of Colombo 12.



Accordingly a total of 13.686 kilograms of heroin worth over 130 million rupees were recovered under the possession of the suspects.