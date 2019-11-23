Few UNP MP’s to give up politics if there is no change in party leadership

Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 12:37

Several UNP parliamentarians are prepared to retire from politics if party leadership and opposition leadership is not given to former Minister Sajith Premadasa.

Kurunegala district parliamentarian Ashok Abeysinghe said that several MP’s including him have made this decision.

UNP parliamentarian Thushara Indunil also said that UNP needs a new beginning with a new face.

He noted that failure to do so will result in his retirement from politics.

Meanwhile a senior parliamentarian of the SLFP said that a meeting is scheduled to be held between SLPP chairman Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and SLFP chairman former president Maithripala Sirisena in the near future in order to discuss the upcoming general election.