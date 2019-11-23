Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 12:35

Proroguing parliament under consideration

It has been reported that attempts are being made to prorogue parliament.



However several senior officials in parliament said that even though discussions were held in this regard, a final decision is yet to be made.



The gazette notification to prorogue parliamentary sessions is issued by the president.



Accordingly, a new gazette notification is also issued with the date and time of the next parliamentary session.



The senior officials of the parliament further noted that the President is vested with the authority to issue the gazette notification in this regard whenever he needs.



43 such instances have been reported where parliament has been prorogued in the Sri Lankan history.



The last incident was for a period of 17 days from 27th October to 14th November last year, during the tenure of former President Maithripala Sirisena.