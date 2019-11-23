Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 18:45

3 allies of Angoda Lokka arrested with Kerala cannabis

The STF has arrested 3 allies of organized criminal Angoda Lokka with 1.6 kilograms of kerala cannabis.



The arrest has been made in Mulleriyawa yesterday following a tip off received by the organized crime division of the STF.



One suspect has been arrested with 600 grams of kerala cannabis in his possession from Weliwita area in Mulleriyawa.



The STF said that the other two suspects were arrested with 1 kilogram of kerala cannabis from Ambatale.



The suspects have been handed over to the Mulleriyawa police for further investigations.