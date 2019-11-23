Hiru super dancer season two grand finale to commence shortly
2,244
Views
The Grand Finale of HIRU SUPER DANCER - SEASON 02, which redefined Sri Lanka’s reality television space will commence at 7.30 pm today at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo on a grand scale featuring many talented kids.
5 talented super dances are ready to compete hand in hand tonight.
The one of a kind, HIRU Super Dancer programme, came to life as per a concept of the Chairman of Asia Broadcasting Corporation Mr Rayynor Silva.