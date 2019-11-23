Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 19:24

Zoysa called before the disciplinary committee again

The disciplinary committee of the SLFP gathered today to discuss the measures which will be taken against the party’s members who left the party to support other political parties.



The meeting was held at the party headquarters in Darley road, Maradana.



Even though Parliamentarian Vijith Vijayamuni Zoysa was called to appear before the disciplinary committee today, his lawyer Dinesh Widanapathirana appeared on behalf of him.



Therefore the disciplinary committee instructed mp Vijith Vijayamuni Zoysa to appear before the committee on the 7th.



SLFP disciplinary committee member attorney at law Janajith de Silva expressed the following views regarding the decision made at the meeting.