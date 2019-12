Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 19:33

Government’s prediction on the general election

Minister Dallas Alahapperuma says that even if the general election is held tomorrow, SLPP will receive around one million more votes.



He expressed this view at a meeting held in abayaramaya in Narahenpita for foreign employees who arrived in the island to cast their vote.



Minister Dallas Alahapperuma expressed the following views at the event.