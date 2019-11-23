Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 19:44

Sajith’s Vauxaull office responses to Sirikotha

Former general secretary of UNP Tissa Attanayake issued a statement today in response to the statement issued by UNP general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam regarding the election campaign of Sajith Premadasa.



The statement says that the party’s general secretary is deliberately hiding the truth and accusing the election operation office in Vauxhaull street.



Meanwhile convening a media briefing subsequent to the presidential election UNP MP Nalin Bandara said that the party as well as the Sirikotha headquarters did not render the necessary support to Sajith Premadasa during the presidential election campaign.



