Sunday, 24 November 2019

Nethmi Ashishana from Mihinthale wins the The Grand Finale of HIRU SUPER DANCER - SEASON 02

Nethmi Ashishana from Mihinthale, Anuradapura won the The Grand Finale of HIRU SUPER DANCER - SEASON 02, which redefined the annals of Sri Lanka’s reality television.



HIRU SUPER DANCER - SEASON 02 commenced at 7.30 pm yesterday on a grand scale at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo featuring many talented kids.



5 talented super dances competed in the Grand Finale.



The one of a kind, HIRU Super Dancer reality programme, came to life as per a concept of the Chairman of Hiru Media Network Mr Rayynor Silva.



Nethmi Ashinsha who won the coveted Hiru Super Dancer Season 2 Gold Trophy also won a motor vehicle worth 2.3 million rupees, 500 thousand rupee cash price, 300 thousand rupee childrs savings accouny and many more prieces.



