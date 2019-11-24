Hong+Kong+holds+local+elections+amid+political+tensions

Sunday, 24 November 2019 - 6:45

Voting at district council elections in Hong Kong began peacefully this morning, with no signs of a major police presence at polling booths despite nearly 6 months of sometimes violent unrest in the city.

Brutal attacks on candidates have thrust Hong Kong's lowest-tier government onto the international stage, with the district elections seen as an important barometer of support for leader Carrie Lam's embattled administration.

Riot police for the first time would guard all polling stations and almost all officers in the 31,000 strong force would be on duty.