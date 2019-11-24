Sunday, 24 November 2019 - 12:47

North – East monsoon to form by the 27th

The MET Department said that the North East monsoon condition will establish over the island by the 27th of this month.



Accordingly heavy rains are expected in Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Moneragala, Badulla and Polonnaruwa districts.



Director General of the MET Department Athula Karunanayake said that showers exceeding 100 mm’s can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.