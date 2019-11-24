Sunday, 24 November 2019 - 12:51

Nethmi Aashinsana who won HIRU Super Dancer Season 2, to commence journey to Mihinthale

Nethmi Ashinsana who won the HIRU Super Dancer Season 2, a television programme which redefined reality television by delivering an international standard experience, will arrive at her hometown of Mihinthale in Anuradhapura in a vehicle procession.



HIRU SUPER DANCER - SEASON 02 commenced at 7.30 pm yesterday on a grand scale at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo featuring many talented kids.



5 talented super dances competed in the Grand Finale.



The one of a kind, HIRU Super Dancer reality programme, came to life as per a concept of the Chairman of Hiru Media Network Mr Rayynor Silva.



Nethmi Ashinsana of Mihinthale in Anuradhapura won the HIRU Super Dancer Season 2.



Prizes for the winners were awarded by Chairman of Hiru Media Network Mr Rayynor Silva.



Nethmi Ashinsha who won the coveted Hiru Super Dancer Season 2 Gold Trophy also won a motor vehicle worth 2.3 million rupees, 500 thousand rupee cash price, 300 thousand rupee childrens savings account and many more prizes.