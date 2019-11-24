Sunday, 24 November 2019 - 13:24

Joint Programme to combat drug menace; says Defence Secretary

4,359

Views

Defence Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunarathna says that a joint programme will be carried out with the involvement of the Tri Forces, Police and general public, to combat the drug menace.



He expressed these views after having visited the Mihinthale Raja Maha Viharaya.



The Defence Secretary also said that attention has been drawn towards doing justice to war heroes who were unfairly imprisoned.