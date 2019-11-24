Sunday, 24 November 2019 - 13:31

Instructions given to cut off unwanted expenditure at State Institutions

The government has informed newly appointed Ministers to pay attention towards curbing unwanted expenditure at state institutions.



Accordingly the Presidential Secretariat has informed to manage expenses carefully and that each Minister has to report regarding costs under their respective Ministries.



However, instructions have been given not to make any changes in expenses for public welfare.



Meanwhile, all foreign travel of state officials has been temporarily suspended.