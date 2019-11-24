Sunday, 24 November 2019 - 16:44

Nishantha De Silva Who conducted Controversial CID investigations according to political directives, flees the country with his family

The Chief Inspector Nishantha Silva who conducted several controversial investigations with Former CID Director Shani Abeysekara has fled the country to Switzerland with his family.



Former CID Director Shani Abeysekara and Chief Inspector Nishantha Silva had carried out investigations into several controversial incidents based on political requirements of the previous government.



Many factions accused them of carrying out investigations in a biased manner based on political requirements.



Our correspondent at the BIA noted that he had left the country with his family at 12:50 this afternoon. He had conducted many investigations into various cases under the directives issued by the Former CID Director Shani Abeysekara.



Accordingly in the midst of various allegations being levelled against him the Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigations Department Nishantha De Silva has left the country.



Previously the Police Commission had taken steps to appoint Former CID Director Shani Abeysekara as the personal secretary to the Deputy Inspector General of the Galle Police Division.



