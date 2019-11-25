Thundershowers+during+the+afternoon+and+night+in+5+districts

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 9:40

The meteorology department stated that showers or thundershowers will occur from time to time in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Southern Uva provinces. The department sated that other areas will experience rain after 2 pm

Some areas in the Northern, Eastern and Polonnaruwa Districts will experience heavy rainfall of more than 100 mm while some part in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts will experience heavy rainfall of up to 75 millimetres.

The department further stated the wind speeds in the Central, North Western, North Central, Southern and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee district will increase around 40 to 50 km per hour.