Monday, 25 November 2019 - 7:01

Hong Kong's opposition pro-democracy movement has made major gains in the Chinese territory's district council elections.

According to reports, it took 201 of the first 241 seats declared. Pro-Beijing candidates took just 28.

More than 2.9 millio people voted, a turnout of more than 71%, against 47% in 2015.

The election was billed as a test of support for embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam.