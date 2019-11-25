Department of Examinations requests applicants to inquire from the department if there is a discrepancy in the GCE O / L subject numbers

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 9:38

The Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha has informed all candidates who have applied for the GCE Ordinary Level examination this year to notify the Department of Examinations immediately, if there are any discrepancy in the subject numbers requested.

He stated that school applicants could make necessary amendments through the Principal while private applicants should directly contact the Department of Examinations.



717,008 candidates are scheduled to sit for the examination which will be held from the 2 December to 12 December across 4987 examination centres.