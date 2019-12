Monday, 25 November 2019 - 7:54

Unveiling of the crest gem of the Ruwanweli Seya today

The fixing of the new Chuda Manikkaya on the top of Ruwanweli Seya will take place today at 6 pm.

Devotees in their thousands have been visiting the Seya to worship the new crest gem in the past few days.

Ruwanweli Chethiya-ramadhipathi Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thera stated that, the gold plated pinnacle with the new crest gem will be unveiled tomorrow at the auspicious time of 10 am by the Maha Nayaka Theras of the Asgiriya and the Malwattha Chapters.