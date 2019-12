Monday, 25 November 2019 - 7:46

32 arrested for hosting a facebook party in Ahungalla

Ahungalla police yesterday arrested 32 male and female youth with drugs at a Birthday party.

Police said that those arrested were 29 male and three female youths aged between 19 and 25.

The raid was carried out on a tip-off, at a tourist centre near the Buddhist Temple in Ambagahapitiya in Ahungalla.

Investigations revealed that these youths had organised the party through mobile phones and facebook.