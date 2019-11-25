Monday, 25 November 2019 - 7:48

Shani Abeysekera prepares to flee the country Many factions demand his arrest

War heroes for the motherland association says that former director of the CID Shani Abeysekera who has several allegations leveled against him is attempting to flee the country in secret, and should be arrested.



Chief inspector Nishantha de Silva who conducted the controversial investigations alongside Shani Abeysekera fled to Switzerland with his family in secret.



Former CID director Shani Abeysekera and Chief inspector Nishantha de Silva conducted several controversial investigations during the previous regime based on political agendas, during which several allegations were leveled against them for conducting biased, political motivated investigations.



However, the CID chief inspector had fled the country yesterday disregarding the allegations leveled against him.



Police media spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekera noted that he had left the country without the permission of the police headquarters.



The police commission took action to transfer SSP Shani Abeysekera who was the director of the CID and assign him as the Personal Assistant to the Southern Deputy Inspector General of Police recently.



However the convener of the war heroes for the motherland organization, attorney at law, retired Major Ajith Prasanna noted that the former director of the CID Shani Abeysekera is preparing to flee the country and he should be arrested.