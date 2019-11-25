Stones pelted at former minister Rishad’s convoy - (PHOTOS)

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 7:50

Stones have been pelted at former minister Rishad Bathiudeens convoy in Mundalama- Kanamulla area.

Stones had been pelted at the ministers convoy while he was traveling to meet with supporters in the Mundalama area last evening.

It has been reported that the group who had launched the attack had obstructed the minister’s way by parking vehicles.

However when the former minister had attempted to leave, the vehicles had been attacked with stones.

As a result the police media spokespersons office noted that one van had been damaged.

Several individuals who were injured owing to the attack have been admitted to hospital as well.

Statements have been recorded from three individuals regarding the attack.



