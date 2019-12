Monday, 25 November 2019 - 9:18

Cleaning the beach front from Kollupitiya to Wellawatte commenced

The beach clean-up program from Kollupitiya to Wellawatte commenced at 6.30 this morning, as an initiative towards protecting the environment,

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that more than 400 police officers, including police officers from environmental units and sportsmen and sportswomen of the Police Division, joined the campaign.