A+fire+in+Norwood+town+destroys+three+shops+and+a+house

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 9:39

A fire has broken out in a shop in Norwood, Hatton.

The fire broke out around 6.45 am this morning at a gas and grocery store.

The police stated that two more shops and a three-storey house were destroyed in the fire.

When fire trucks approached the Norwood police and residents in the area had put out the fire.

However, no casualties have been reported in the fire. Meanwhile, a fire has broken out at a coir factory in Bolawatta, Wennappuwa.

The fire which erupted around 9.30 pm last night has been extinguished with the help of the Police, the Negombo Municipal Fire Brigade and the Wennappuwa Pradeshiya Sabha.