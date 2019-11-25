Sea+lion+from+Midigama+beach+jumps+into+the++sea+again

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 10:46

The sea lion which was washed ashore on the coast of Midigama in the Weligama area in Matara has returned to the sea.

Residents of the area have seen the creature roaming around the shore recently and reported to the Department of Wildlife.

The officials of the Sea Lions Unit of the Department of Wildlife and the navy officers have taken measures to rescue the animal.

However, our reporter stated that there were injuries on some parts of the body of the sea lion.

After several hours, the Navy, Wildlife Officers, and the Mirissa Coast Guard officials attempted to bring the animal to the land but found it difficult to tame the sea lion.

It has been reported that the animal has been washed away into the deep sea and attempts to treat the animal has failed