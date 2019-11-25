Navy+releases+32+sea+turtles

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 10:34

In a special operation carried out by the Navy, 32 turtles have been rescued and safely released back to the sea.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that 32 sea turtles caught in traps set by fishermen in the sea between Thalpadu in Mannar and the South Bar have been released.

From the seven species of endangered turtles worldwide, five species of turtles can be found in the Sri Lankan waters.

The Navy will contribute to the conservation of turtles under the ‘Green environmental battle’ a concept of the Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal de Silva to protect endangered species.