CID Director instructed to investigate Nishantha De Silva’s fleeing to Switzerland who carried out cases in a controversial manner.

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 11:38

The Police headquarters have instructed the CID director to initiate an investigation to the fleeing of Chief Inspector Nishantha de Silva to Switzerland who investigated cases on political interest and in a controversial manner.

This step has been taken as he left the country without obtaining permission while the special unit is conducting investigations.

In addition, police media spokesman SP Ruwan Gunesekera said that disciplinary action will also be taken against Chief Inspector Nishantha de Silva leaving the country without obtaining proper permission.

Nishantha de Silva who conducted cases with Shani Abeysekera in a controversial manner fled the country with his family yesterday.

Former DIG Director Shani Abeysekera and IP Nishantha de Silva investigated several cases in a controversial manner during the previous regime to please the political needs.

Allegations were made against both Abeysekera and Nishantha De Silva for conducting investigations in a biased manner to please politicians.

At the same time, when a police officer wants to travel abroad on a personal or official matter, it is compulsory for him or her to obtain prior permission from the secretary of the Law and Order Ministry secretary.

However, IP Nishantha de Silva has left the country yesterday without obtaining such prior approval.

In addition, his leaving the country is disputable at a time several factions are asking an investigation on Nishantha De Silva.

The Police Headquarters has also called a report on an ongoing investigation on Nishantha de Silva.

Meanwhile, the Immigration and Emigration office at the Katunayake International Airport has received a list of 704 officers of the CID who are banned to leave the country without obtaining proper approval beforehand.

Airport authorities have confirmed this to our correspondent at the Airport.