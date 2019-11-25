Prime+Minister+assures+public+servants+safety

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 12:10

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa officially commenced his duties as the Finance Minister this morning at an auspicious time with the blessings of the Maha Sangha and the other religious priests.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse stated that government servants will be safeguarded by a new act that will be tabled in the near future.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse was appointed as the Minister of Finance, Economic and Policy Development, Buddhasasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs, Urban Development and Water Supply and Housing, as part of the 16-member cabinet appointed by Gotabhaya Rajapakse.







