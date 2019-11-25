Maiden+cabinet+meeting+day+after+tomorrow

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 13:04

The new Cabinet will be inaugurated by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the presidential secretariat this Wednesday.

The 16 member cabinet of the interim government was appointed on November 16th after former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped down from his portfolio.

Meanwhile, S Amarasekera assumed duties today as the Cabinet secretary.

At the same time, the purviews of the new cabinet minister will be gazetted in the next few days.

Government Printer Gangani Liyanage told our news team she would take immediate action to print the gazette once she receives the required information.